Cheerleaders from 2 East Texas high schools to perform in NYC Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas high school cheerleaders are making their mark in the Big Apple.

Henderson High School and Mount Vernon High School cheerleaders will be performing in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

The cheerleaders auditioned and were selected by Spirit of America to march and perform.

Mt. Vernon High School cheerleading coach Jenna Wilkins is also coaching Spirit of America for the sixth year.

“You’re only young once. You only get to cheer when you’re in high school, and to be able to have this opportunity to be on something that you grew up watching, it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity,” Wilkins said.

Henderson High School varsity cheerleading coach Teila Washington performed with Henderson at the Macy’s Parade when she was in high school. Her goal after becoming coach was to bring a group of Henderson cheerleaders back to NYC.

“They deserve to have those opportunities,” Washington said. “They deserve to be recognized for their hard work and dedication. We go from July until the next May in terms of our cheer season.” This parade is an opportunity to, “Show kind of what they have been working towards, and not everybody gets to do this.”

More than 400 high school cheerleaders, 600 dancers, and the Kilgore College Rangerettes will be performing.

“We’re from a really small town so going to a big city like that to represent just East Texas is pretty crazy,” Henderson High School junior Tori Garcia said.

The parade is 9 a.m. -12 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

