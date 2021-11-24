Baylor jumps to No. 8 in latest College Football Playoff Rankings

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Bears continue to move up the rankings.

Baylor comes it at number eight in the latest College Football Playoff Rankings released Tuesday.

Baylor sits one spot behind Oklahoma State (No. 7) and two spots ahead of Oklahoma (No. 10).

The Bears need to beat Texas Tech, and need Oklahoma State to beat Oklahoma this Saturday to earn a spot in the Big 12 Conference Championship game.

Georgia sits at No. 1 in the rankings again this week, followed by Ohio State (No. 2), Alabama (No. 3), and Cincinnati (No. 4).

Cincinnati is the first team from outside a Power-5 conference to crack the top four in the Playoff’s 8 year history.

Cincinnati will compete with Baylor as a member of the Big 12 Conference by the 2024 season.

Full CFP Top 25:

1. Georgia (11-0)

2. Ohio State (10-1)

3. Alabama (10-1)

4. Cincinnati (11-0)

5. Michigan (10-1)

6. Notre Dame (10-1)

7. Oklahoma State (10-1)

8. Baylor (9-2)

9. Ole Miss (9-2)

10. Oklahoma (10-1)

11. Oregon (9-2)

12. Michigan State (9-2)

13. BYU (9-2)

14. Wisconsin (8-3)

15. Texas A&M (8-3)

16. Iowa (9-2)

17. Pitt (9-2)

18. Wake Forest (9-2)

19. Utah (8-3)

20. NC State (8-3)

21. San Diego State (10-1)

22. UTSA (11-0)

23. Clemson (8-3)

24. Houston (10-1)

25. Arkansas (7-4)

