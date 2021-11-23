Woman killed crossing Beckham on foot Monday afternoon

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police say a pedestrian was killed in the 400 block of Beckham Ave. Monday.

Alicia Lopez, 70, of Tyler, was walking eastbound crossing Beckham at around 3 p.m. Monday, Tyler Police Lt. Lukas Neubauer said. The investigation found that Lopez was not in a marked crosswalk, and the driver of a northbound vehicle did not see her and struck her with the vehicle.

Lopez was taken by EMS to UT Health on Beckham where she died from her injuries, Neubauer said.

The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.