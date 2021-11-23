WebXtra: 800 family meal boxes prepared for Longview Thanksgiving Food Drive

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Longview spokesman Shawn Hara about the city’s annual Thanksgiving Food Drive.

Hara said for past events everyone would come inside but “one thing we learned through COVID is you can do a lot of things as a drive-thru.” Volunteers have lined up outside the Maude Cobb Convention Center to hand out the meal boxes.

Hara explained there is help and donations from individuals, companies, and schools to pull the food drive together.

