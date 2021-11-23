East Texas Now Business Break
WebXtra: 800 family meal boxes prepared for Longview Thanksgiving Food Drive

By Jamey Boyum
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Longview spokesman Shawn Hara about the city’s annual Thanksgiving Food Drive.

Hara said for past events everyone would come inside but “one thing we learned through COVID is you can do a lot of things as a drive-thru.” Volunteers have lined up outside the Maude Cobb Convention Center to hand out the meal boxes.

Hara explained there is help and donations from individuals, companies, and schools to pull the food drive together.

