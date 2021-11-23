East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Two day Goudarzi & Young turkey giveaway begins Tuesday in Longview

Turkey giveaway
Turkey giveaway((Source: KLTV))
By Arthur Clayborn and Christian Terry
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Law Office of Goudarzi & Young is holding the second day of it’s annual turkey giveaway Wednesday.

The giveaway will at the Gilmer Yamboree Grounds located at 1300 Highway 271 North starting at 10 a.m. The turkeys will be given out as long as supplies last.

The two day event started today at the offices of Goudarzi & Young in Longview. 750 turkeys were scheduled to be given out and Brent Goudarzi said people were in line as early as 5 a.m. to pick up their turkey. Goudarzi said they enjoyed seeing familiar faces from last year and being able to show their love and appreciation to the people in the community.

“This community is our family and your right they are friends and it’s a wonderful feeling to have people remember us from last year. Like the gentleman who came through on the bike. He was here last year and he said the same kind words us, ‘God bless you and God bless your family.’ We said the same to him. That look from these individuals coming thru that is the gift,” Goudarzi said.

This is the second year the law firm has held the giveaway.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney Brent Goudarzi discuses the results in a wrongful death lawsuit. (Source: KLTV Staff)
East Texas family awarded $730 million in wrongful death lawsuit
Pictured are Okemah (left) and Scott Neeper. (Source: Henderson County Jail website)
Affidavit: Eustace couple conspired to share woman’s nude photos with junior high boys
The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Ambulances travel along U.S. 69 near Tyler during the Monday morning procession,
Procession honors East Texas paramedic killed in Hunt County crash

Latest News

Flu Season Forecast
Flu Season Forecast
Political Update
Political Update
Tyler Christmas Tree
Tyler Christmas Tree
Brent Goudarzi, Goudarzi and Young
East Texas family awarded $730 million in wrongful death lawsuit
Flu cases could increase this season after calm 2019-2020 flu season
Flu cases could increase this season after calm 2020-2021 flu season