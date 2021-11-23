Two day Goudarzi & Young turkey giveaway begins Tuesday in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Law Office of Goudarzi & Young is holding the second day of it’s annual turkey giveaway Wednesday.

The giveaway will at the Gilmer Yamboree Grounds located at 1300 Highway 271 North starting at 10 a.m. The turkeys will be given out as long as supplies last.

The two day event started today at the offices of Goudarzi & Young in Longview. 750 turkeys were scheduled to be given out and Brent Goudarzi said people were in line as early as 5 a.m. to pick up their turkey. Goudarzi said they enjoyed seeing familiar faces from last year and being able to show their love and appreciation to the people in the community.

“This community is our family and your right they are friends and it’s a wonderful feeling to have people remember us from last year. Like the gentleman who came through on the bike. He was here last year and he said the same kind words us, ‘God bless you and God bless your family.’ We said the same to him. That look from these individuals coming thru that is the gift,” Goudarzi said.

This is the second year the law firm has held the giveaway.

