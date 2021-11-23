East Texas Now Business Break
Texas firefighter charged for allegedly posing as fire marshal at bar

Police arrested Raymond Gino Estrada, 35, a firefighter accused of posing as fire marshal.
Police arrested Raymond Gino Estrada, 35, a firefighter accused of posing as fire marshal.(El Paso Police)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 8:20 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
EL PASO, Texas (KWTX) - Police arrested Raymond Gino Estrada, 35, a firefighter accused of posing as fire marshal.

On Tuesday, November 16, 2021, El Paso police officers were conducting occupancy checks and noise ordinance readings at Coconuts Bar, located at 816 N. Piedras in the city’s Five Points area.

At the bar, Estrada allegedly told the officers that only fire marshals were allowed to conduct occupancy checks. Estrada further identified himself as a fire marshal to the officers, police said.

An investigation revealed Estrada was currently employed as a firefighter with the El Paso Fire Department but was not employed as a fire marshal.

Estrada was arrested and charged with impersonating a public servant.

He was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $1,000 bond.

