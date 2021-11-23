Sweetwater high school band honoring Andrews Band after fatal wrong-way collision

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Friday, a bus crash involving the Andrews high school band killed three people, including Andrews band director Darin Johns.

Sweetwater’s band took the Andrews students’ place at today’s playoff game in light of the tragedy.

Superintendent Drew Howard says he’s thankful the Sweetwater band could step up and provide the joy that comes from a band, but it is still an emotional game.

“There are feelings that you know, our students have, and potentially a lot of feelings that they’ve never felt before, in having to go through an event like this in their lives. And so I think you’re going to get a lot of emotions, obviously from Andrews, from, from our folks that are stepping in from Spring town,” Howard said.

As Andrews band members take time to mourn, supporters have stepped up across the region and the state. Last night, Snyder students spelled out “Andrews strong” while lying on the field.

Governor Abbott released a statement offering resources to Andrew ISD and calling folks to pray.

The outpouring of prayer and support, Howard said, is bringing hope into a tragedy.

“If we can keep the perspective and keep the attention on the kids and their accomplishments and what they’re doing and how they’re overcoming and support them. Then that’s, that’s the mission that we can, we can put forward,” Howard said.

Today’s playoff game honored those who died: Andrews band director Darin Johns, bus driver Mark Boswell and driver of the pick-up Nathan Haile.

