Shelby County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of a man last seen a month ago in Joaquin.
Leray Afton Phillips was last seen at the Quick Stop in Joaquin approximately one month ago.
He is described 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs approximately 240 pounds.
The sheriff’s office said Phillips is often seen in the vicinity of the Logansport bridge and is normally seen riding a bicycle.
If you have any information on his whereabouts or if you have seen him recently, please contact the SCSO at 936-598-5601 .
