SFA’s Gipson named WAC Offensive Player of the Year

DENVER, Colorado (KTRE) - The Western Athletic Conference has announced its All-WAC football teams and major awards as selected by the league’s six head coaches. Stephen F. Austin’s Xavier Gipson was named WAC Offensive Player of the Year and Tarleton’s Devin Hafford was named WAC Defensive Player of the Year. Sam Houston’s Kamren Washington was named WAC Freshman of the Year and the Bearkats’ K.C. Keeler was named WAC Coach of the Year.

Gipson, a sophomore wide receiver from Dallas, led both the WAC and all of FCS with 127.6 receiving yards per game with 14 receiving touchdowns for the second-place Lumberjacks, who earned an at-large selection to the 2021 FCS Playoffs. A three-time WAC Offensive Player of the Week, he finished with multiple touchdowns in five games, adding a punt return touchdown on Sep. 18 against Mississippi Valley State.

Hafford, a senior defensive back from Atascocita, Texas, led the WAC with six interceptions on the season and added 54 total tackles for the Texans. He was named WAC Defensive Player of the Week on Oct. 25 after picking off a pair of passes and recording eight tackles in a win over Midwestern State. His season-high for tackles was 14 against Abilene Christian and he also returned an interception for a touchdown against future WAC foe Southern Utah.

Washington, a defensive lineman from Mansfield, Texas, held his own on the talented Bearkat defensive line, finishing the season with 13 tackles and a sack. His best game came on Oct. 9 against Lamar, making four tackles in a 41-7 win over the Cardinals. He recorded a tackle in nine of 10 games he played in this season.

Keeler earns his first WAC Coach of the Year honor and his seventh overall, spanning four different conferences, after leading the Bearkats to 21-straight victories, including a perfect 10-0 this fall. Holding a career record of 253-95-1, including 79-22 in eight seasons at Sam Houston, he is the only coach in FCS history to win national titles at two different institutions, having won the 2003 title at Delaware before leading the Bearkats to the 2020 title in May.

WAC Offensive Player of the Year: Xavier Gipson, So., WR, Stephen F. Austin

WAC Defensive Player of the Year: Devin Hafford, Sr., DB, Tarleton

WAC Freshman of the Year: Kamren Washington, DL, Sam Houston

WAC Coach of the Year: K.C. Keeler, Sam Houston

First Team All-WAC

QB - Eric Schmid, R-Jr., Sam Houston

RB - Ramon Jefferson, R-Jr., Sam Houston

RB - Javy McDonald, Sr., Tarleton

WR - Tariq Bitson, Sr., Tarleton

WR - Jequez Ezzard, Gr., Sam Houston

WR - Xavier Gipson, So., Stephen F. Austin

TE - Isaac Schley, Gr., Sam Houston

OL - Zach Ingram, Sr., Stephen F. Austin

OL - Reece Jordan, Gr., Sam Houston

OL - Clint Lapic, So., Stephen F. Austin

OL - Prince Pines, So., Sam Houston

OL - Colby Thomas, Sr., Sam Houston

DL - Jahari Kay, Sr., Sam Houston

DL - Trace Mascorro, Sr., Sam Houston

DL - BJ Thompson, Jr., Stephen F. Austin

DL - Joseph Wallace, Sr., Sam Houston

LB - Bert Morris, Sr., Stephen F. Austin

LB - Markel Perry, R-Jr., Sam Houston

LB - Brevin Randle, So., Stephen F. Austin

LB - Trevor Williams, Jr., Sam Houston

DB - Myles Brooks, So., Stephen F. Austin

DB - Devin Hafford, Sr., Tarleton

DB - Myles Heard, So., Stephen F. Austin

DB - Zyon McCollum, Sr., Sam Houston

K - Chris Campos, R-Fr., Stephen F. Austin

P - Max Quick, So., Stephen F. Austin

KR - Jequez Ezzard, Gr., Sam Houston

Second Team All-WAC

QB - Trae Self, Jr., Stephen F. Austin

RB - Miles Reed, Jr., Stephen F. Austin

RB - Noah Smith, So., Sam Houston

WR - Ife Adeyi, So., Sam Houston

WR - Kobe Clark, Jr., Abilene Christian

WR - Cody Chrest, Gr., Sam Houston

TE - Marvin Landy, Fr., Tarleton

OL - Eleasah Anderson, R-Jr., Sam Houston

OL - Ethan Hagler, So., Sam Houston

OL - Blake Haynes, So., Tarleton

OL - Keegan Holm, So., Stephen F. Austin

OL - Reese Moore, R-Fr., Abilene Christian

DL - Javier Duran, Tarleton

DL - Jevon Leon, So., Sam Houston

DL - Rayshad Nichols, Sr., Stephen F. Austin

DL - Dennis Osagiede, Jr., Stephen F. Austin

LB - Tim Hart, R-Sr., Sam Houston

LB - Will Leota, Fr., Dixie State

LB - Tkai Lloyd, So., Stephen F. Austin

LB - Ronnell Wilson, Sr., Tarleton

DB - Tyrell Grayson, R-Fr., Dixie State

DB - Tristin McCollum, Sr., Sam Houston

DB - Ryan Stapp, R-So., Abilene Christian

DB - Jeremiah Walker, Fr., Stephen F. Austin

K - Blair Zepeda, R-So., Abilene Christian

P - Matt McRobert, Sr., Sam Houston

KR - Xavier Gipson, So., Stephen F. Austin

