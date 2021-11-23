East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Scene clear after flames break out at Texas Renaissance Festival grounds

By An'Jonae Woodson
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 1:22 AM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The scene is clear following a major structure fire at the site of the Texas Renaissance Festival in Todd Mission.

Grimes County Sherriff Don Sowell confirmed the fire broke out in one building on the Italian Village side of the park early Tuesday morning.

Cory Brock, the park’s marketing director, says the fire was put out fairly quickly. At this point, they believe it was a transformer fire. While the area is near a petting zoo, the animals were not on-site during the fire. No people or animals were injured.

The fest will be open as planned this weekend.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney Brent Goudarzi discuses the results in a wrongful death lawsuit. (Source: KLTV Staff)
East Texas family awarded $730 million in wrongful death lawsuit
Stoney Deshun Irving, 29 (photo June 2021)
3 wounded, 1 dead, 1 arrested after Marshall shooting
Woman killed crossing Beckham on foot Monday afternoon
File: A Dollar Tree location in Harlan, Kentucky
Dollar Tree increasing price point to $1.25 nationwide
When police arrived, they found 5-year-old Namaus and 3-year-old Evelyn tucked in their beds.
Mother charged with murdering her two young children

Latest News

Emergency crews are responding to a vehicle fire near a gas station along Interstate 20 in...
Gregg. Co. 18-wheeler fire
Emergency crews are responding to a fire near a gas station along Interstate 20 in Liberty City...
Burning 18-wheeler produces explosions, large amounts of smoke near Liberty City
J Chad Parker Law Firm gives away hundreds of Greenberg turkeys Tuesday
J Chad Parker Law Firm gives away hundreds of Greenberg turkeys
J Chad Parker Law Firm gives away hundreds of Greenberg turkeys Tuesday
J Chad Parker Law Firm gives away hundreds of Greenberg Turkeys
Political Update
Congressman Louie Gohmert talks run for Texas attorney general