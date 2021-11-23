Portion of S. Garrett Street in Marshall closed as police investigate shooting
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Marshall police are investigating a shooting which occurred at the intersection of Cross Street and Circle Drive.
According to a Facebook post from the department, South Garrett Street will be closed between Johnson Street and E. Pine Crest Drive while police conduct their investigation.
The department said additional information will be provided as soon as possible.
