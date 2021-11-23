Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas Now Business Break
By Mark Scirto
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 9:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A beautiful night ahead is expected with light wind and cool temperatures. Plenty of sunshine expected on Tuesday with a very mild afternoon likely. Southerly winds increase a bit on Tuesday at 8-15 mph. Mostly Cloudy skies are likely on Wednesday with a few scattered showers possible late in the day...20%. A cold front is expected during the morning hours on Thanksgiving day bringing showers and a few isolated thundershowers/storms to East Texas. The rain should begin to let up during the afternoon hours, then end by evening. Rainfall totals of .50″ to near 1.00″ are possible. At this time, no significant severe weather is expected, but some lightning/thunder is. Black Friday should be a fairly nice day with a cool morning and a cool/mild afternoon. As we head into the weekend, a very slight chance for showers exists on Saturday evening as a very weak cold front ‘may’ move through our areas. Sunday and Monday appear to be very nice days with cool mornings and mild afternoons. Have a great Monday Night!!!

