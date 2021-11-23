Navasota police investigating multiple shootings that may be related to recent homicide

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Navasota Police Department says it’s ramping up patrols in the city following a series of shootings that are believed to be related to a homicide on Foster Street earlier this month.

The following news release was issued by the City of Navasota’s Police Chief Shawn Myatt:

“The Navasota Police Department is investigating four shots fired reports that have been reported within the last two days. At this time, only property has been damaged, and no persons have been injured. All of these shots fired reports are believed to be related to the homicide that happened on November 18th on Foster Street.

The following are the reported shots fired:

On November 21, 2021, at approximately 10:17 pm, Navasota dispatch received a call of shots fired in the 700 block of Doris Street. Officers arrived and discovered one apartment had damage from multiple shots. The apartment was occupied at the time, and no one reported being injured.

On November 21, 2021, at approximately 10:30 pm while officers were investigating the previous shots fired call, officers heard shots being fired in the area of Baker Street. Officers patrolled the area and did not locate the exact location of where the shots had come from. No calls were received by dispatch concerning this shots fired incident. Officers self-reported and investigated this incident.

On November 21, 2021, at approximately 10:50 pm, Navasota dispatch received a call of shots fired in the 1200 block of Chinski. Officers arrived and spoke to the reporting party that said they heard multiple shots being fired in the area. Officers extensively patrolled the area and were unable to locate any evidence of an exact location. No property damage has been reported by citizens for the area.

On November 23, 2021, at approximately 2:00 am, Navasota dispatch received a call of shots fired in the 600 block of Baker. Upon the arrival of officers, they found that a residence had been shot multiple times. No persons were injured.

We are taking precautions by ramping up patrols in the city to prevent any further incidences. Investigators are diligently working on the investigations. Citizens are encouraged to report any suspicious activity to the police department at 936-825-6410. If anyone has any information or videos they may call and speak with an investigator at 936-825-6124. You may also call Grimes County Crime Stoppers and remain anonymous at 936-873-2000.”

