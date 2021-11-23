East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

NASA geophysicist explains tonight’s test launch of asteroid-deflecting mission

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Olivier Barnouin, NASA geophysicist, joined East Texas Now to discuss tonight’s test launch of a spacecraft to displace a part of an asteroid system.

Barnouin said the Double Asteroid Redirection Test or DART is directed at a moon in the asteroid system, and the impact will not occur until September.

While there are no asteroids that are thought to be of risk to the planet in the near future, NASA is taking no chances and is preparing now for the possible future.

Barnouin said, “none of them are going to be hitting us anytime soon, maybe not in the next thousands of years.”

Barnouin explained the goal of this test is to see whether we can change the trajectory of an asteroid. He said that it is a much better option than destroying an asteroid.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney Brent Goudarzi discuses the results in a wrongful death lawsuit. (Source: KLTV Staff)
East Texas family awarded $730 million in wrongful death lawsuit
The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower
Pictured are Okemah (left) and Scott Neeper. (Source: Henderson County Jail website)
Affidavit: Eustace couple conspired to share woman’s nude photos with junior high boys
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Ambulances travel along U.S. 69 near Tyler during the Monday morning procession,
Procession honors East Texas paramedic killed in Hunt County crash

Latest News

Republican Aditya Atholi is running to represent Texas' 1st Congressional District.
Former Gohmert staffer running for Congress
(Source: AP)
Nacogdoches police release ID of victim from Saturday shooting
UT Tyler professor publishes new findings on Mayan civilization
East Texas family awarded $730 million in wrongful death lawsuit
East Texas family awarded $730 million in wrongful death lawsuit