NASA geophysicist explains tonight’s test launch of asteroid-deflecting mission

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Olivier Barnouin, NASA geophysicist, joined East Texas Now to discuss tonight’s test launch of a spacecraft to displace a part of an asteroid system.

Barnouin said the Double Asteroid Redirection Test or DART is directed at a moon in the asteroid system, and the impact will not occur until September.

While there are no asteroids that are thought to be of risk to the planet in the near future, NASA is taking no chances and is preparing now for the possible future.

Barnouin said, “none of them are going to be hitting us anytime soon, maybe not in the next thousands of years.”

Barnouin explained the goal of this test is to see whether we can change the trajectory of an asteroid. He said that it is a much better option than destroying an asteroid.

