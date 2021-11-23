East Texas Now Business Break
Nacogdoches police release ID of victim from Saturday shooting

(Source: AP)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches Police Department identified the victim killed in a shooting Saturday evening.

The victim has been identified as Luis Ortiz, 25, from Nacogdoches.

The Saturday evening shooting occurred in the 1800 block of Virginia Ave. Investigators confirmed that the second shooting incident officers responded to at 1630 Cardinal St. is connected to the incident on Virginia Ave.

Detectives are encouraging anyone with information about this incident to contact the Criminal Investigation Division of the Nacogdoches Police Department at 936-559-2607 or Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers at 936-560-INFO.

Previous: Nacogdoches police investigating 2 shooting incidents on Virginia Ave., Cardinal St.

