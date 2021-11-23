Fort Hood families receive Thanksgiving basket

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Food Care Center in Killeen collected more than 300,000 pounds of food during the Food for Families drive on Friday.

This morning, the Food care center in Killeen gave out More than 2,000 Thanksgiving baskets for military families in need.

Over the past few weeks, the Fort Hood chaplain’s office and the command finance specialists picked up the baskets that volunteers assembled at the Food Care Center in Killeen.

“It’s a reward to be able to see this, our soldiers, when there are times you see just this big smile on their face, a sigh of relief because they know that, hey, my family’s going to have a great Thanksgiving and knowing that you’re a part of that is tremendous,” said Staff Sgt. Nathan Akridge, 89th Military Police Brigade.

Food Care Center Executive Director Raymond Cockrell says the baskets will help feed more than 1,000 military families.

“It’s no one should go hungry in our community, most especially the men and women who serve our country. When I first came on five years ago, we were doing 600 turkeys in Thanksgiving baskets. It’s now up to 1000,” said Cockrell

The baskets include a turkey, pumpkin pie, green beans, corn, and potatoes, and more.

More information on the Food Care Center can be found on their website.

