Former Gohmert staffer running for Congress

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas native who worked for U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert says he wants to represent Texas’ 1st Congressional District.

Aditya Atholi, a Republican, grew up in Center and graduated from high school in 2005. He went on to study business and government at the Rice University, where he graduated in 2009.

“When I was a junior in college, I decided I was going to go to the Marine Corps wanting to kill some bad guys and get some combat experience,” he said. “And then I wanted to go into conflict resolution and war zones. That was gonna be my trade.”

While awaiting the Marine Corps admin process, Atholi said he worked multiple jobs in multiple industries including a stint on Capitol Hill working for Congressman Gohmert, but he said most of his time was spent roughnecking in the oilfield in Texas and New Mexico. His work in the oil field is apparent in his campaign slogan,” roughneck for Congress.”

“We have a specific, simple, and practical plan to return to local self government like we had in this country for hundreds of years,” Atholi said. “It’s something Republicans have always believed in. And we believe that this plan will work to bring back local self-government and if we can do that, that’s how we can return America to a conservative nation like we’ve always been.”

Atholi said he’s always voted for Congressman Gohmert and likes the way he votes on the issues, but said D.C. no longer works for the middle class. He said he first considered running for Congress while working in the oil field.

“I realized the huge disconnect between my friends in Congress, the White House, the Senate, different federal agencies versus my buddies I grew up in East Texas and roughnecked with.”

