East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

DPS: 16-year-old driver causes crash that kills infant in Washington County

It happened around 7:30 p.m. along Highway 105 near FM 390 between Brenham and Navasota.
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash that claimed the life of...
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash that claimed the life of an infant Monday night in Washington County.(WILX)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash that claimed the life of an infant Monday night in Washington County.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. along Highway 105 near FM 390 between Brenham and Navasota.

The preliminary crash investigation indicates a 2014 Jeep SUV and a 2006 Dodge pickup were traveling eastbound on Highway 105.

Troopers say the driver of the Jeep stopped in the roadway to turn left into a private driveway and the driver of the Dodge failed to control the vehicle’s speed and struck the Jeep.

The driver of the Jeep, Mayra Reyes Gonzalez, 27, of Brenham, was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center- Brenham.

There were three other occupants in the Jeep.

Rodolfo Navarro, 28, of Brenham, the front seat passenger, was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center- Brenham. Two back seat passengers, a two-year-old and a seven-month-old were taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center- Brenham. The seven-month-old suffered incapacitating injuries and was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The driver of the Dodge, a 16-year-old of Washington, refused treatment on the scene, said troopers.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney Brent Goudarzi discuses the results in a wrongful death lawsuit. (Source: KLTV Staff)
East Texas family awarded $730 million in wrongful death lawsuit
Pictured are Okemah (left) and Scott Neeper. (Source: Henderson County Jail website)
Affidavit: Eustace couple conspired to share woman’s nude photos with junior high boys
The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Ambulances travel along U.S. 69 near Tyler during the Monday morning procession,
Procession honors East Texas paramedic killed in Hunt County crash

Latest News

WEBXTRA: Pirkey power plant in Harrison County slated for shutdown in 2023
Pirkey Power Plant in Harrison County slated for shutdown in 2023
WEBXTRA: Pirkey power plant in Harrison County slated for shutdown in 2023
WEBXTRA: Pirkey power plant in Harrison County slated for shutdown in 2023
WEBXTRA: Thanksgiving Food Drive
WEBXTRA: Longview Thanksgiving Food Drive
Portion of S. Garrett Street in Marshall closed as police investigate shooting
Leray Afton Phillips
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man