Diboll looking to make history with third round win

By Caleb Beames
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Diboll, Texas (KLTV) - Practicing during the Thanksgiving break is uncommon in Diboll.

A few years ago it happened but that was between the first and second round. This year it is between the second and third round.

“You play through Thanksgiving, you are a good team,” head coach Blake Morrison said. “You play through December, you are a great team. One of our goals as a team was to get to the regional finals. Now we are at the regional semis. We are one win to reach one of our big goals for the year.”

Diboll will play Little River Academy in the 3A DI Regional Semifinal Friday night in College Station. This is only the second time for Diboll to play in the third round. The last time was in 1982 when they lost to Navasota based on the old penetration yards tie breaker following a 6-6 tie. There will be no tie this year. For Diboll to move on for the first time to the fourth round they will have to play solid ball.

“They sling it around,” Morrison said. “What they do they do it well. They get after it. You do not see many bad teams in the third round so we will have to play. We are glad to be here and are excited but at the same time this is not the end we want it to continue.”

Diboll had been close before. This was the fourth straight year the program made it to the area round so for the seniors it was a special win on Friday over Halletsville, who played in the state title game last season.

“Freshman, sophomore and junior year we got stuck losing in the second round,” Jeremiah Gums said. “Finally got over the hump. We get to say we are the second team to do that and get to make history this week.”

Kickoff on Friday between Diboll and Little River Academy is set for 6 p.m. in College Station.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

