Coach Carthel, WR avier Gipson named finalist for FCS awards

Colby Carthel
Colby Carthel(ktre sports)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 9:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - SFA head football coach Colby Carthel and wide receiver Xavier Gipson are finalists for yearly nation-wide FCS awards.

Carthel was named one of 17 finalists for the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award. In his third season with the Lumberjacks he has turned the program around, getting the team nationally ranked at 8-3 and into the postseason for the first time since 2014. The award is named after the legendary coach of Grambling State and first presented in 1987.

Gipson was one of 25 finalists named for the Walter Payton Award for the national offensive player of the year at the FCS level. Past recipients include Steve McNair, Tony Romo, Brian Westbrook, Jimmy Garoppolo, Cooper Kupp and Trey Lance.

This season Gipson has wreaked havoc on defenses. In 10 games, Gipson has 68 receptions for1,266 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also has one punt return for a touchdown.

