East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

WEBXTRA: Cherokee Co. Historical Commission, Vanishing Texana Museum discuss Jacksonville’s sesquicentennial calendar

By Jeff Chavez
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - There’s an interesting way to help raise money and learn about Jacksonville history with the release of a new calendar.

Today we spoke with members of the Cherokee County Historical Commission and the Vanishing Texana Museum about the 2022 150 Years of History Jacksonville’s Sesquicentennial Calendar.

There’s an interesting way to help raise money and learn about Jacksonville history with the...
There’s an interesting way to help raise money and learn about Jacksonville history with the release of a new calendar.(KLTV/Jeff Chavez)

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney Brent Goudarzi discuses the results in a wrongful death lawsuit. (Source: KLTV Staff)
East Texas family awarded $730 million in wrongful death lawsuit
Pictured are Okemah (left) and Scott Neeper. (Source: Henderson County Jail website)
Affidavit: Eustace couple conspired to share woman’s nude photos with junior high boys
The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Ambulances travel along U.S. 69 near Tyler during the Monday morning procession,
Procession honors East Texas paramedic killed in Hunt County crash

Latest News

KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
WEBXTRA: Cherokee County Historical Commission, Vanishing Texana Museum discuss 150 Years of History
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 1,266 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
WebXtra: 800 family meal boxes prepared for Longview Thanksgiving Food Drive