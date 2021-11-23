Brazos County investigators searching for leads in 1979 cold case

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Crime Stoppers is looking for new leads in the disappearance of Sophia Felicita Moreno.

Moreno disappeared at the age of 16 and was last seen by her mother on May 11, 1979, at a laundromat on Groesbeck Street and Palasota Drive in Bryan.

She told her mother she would attend a family event later that week but never showed up, according to authorities.

Moreno’s family members have reported incidents of family violence involving her husband in the past. Law enforcement believes foul play is suspected in her disappearance.

Anyone with information on the location of Moreno can contact Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS.

This case is part of a series of cold cases that Brazos County Crime Stoppers is featuring in 40 days to highlight its 40 years of service to the community.

On May 11, 1979 Sophia Felicita Moreno disappeared at the age of 16. Today she would be 58.

If anyone has information please contact Crimestoppers at 979-775-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/zGmtr8LPIC — Brazos County Crime Stoppers (@BrazosCountyCS) November 23, 2021

