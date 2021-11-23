3 wounded, 1 dead, 1 arrested after Marshall shooting

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Marshall police report a suspect is in custody following a shooting Tuesday morning where three were wounded and one victim died.

Marshall Police report at approximately 11:37 a.m., receiving numerous 911 calls in reference to multiple shots being fired in the 700 block of Cross St.

Curtis Kador Sr., of Marshall, died at the scene and the three other victims were transported to CHRISTUS Good Shepard Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Stoney Deshun Irving, 29, of Marshall was charged with one count of 1st-degree murder.

