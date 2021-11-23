East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

3 wounded, 1 dead, 1 arrested after Marshall shooting

Stoney Deshun Irving, 29 (photo June 2021)
Stoney Deshun Irving, 29 (photo June 2021)(Harrison County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Marshall police report a suspect is in custody following a shooting Tuesday morning where three were wounded and one victim died.

Marshall Police report at approximately 11:37 a.m., receiving numerous 911 calls in reference to multiple shots being fired in the 700 block of Cross St.

Curtis Kador Sr., of Marshall, died at the scene and the three other victims were transported to CHRISTUS Good Shepard Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Stoney Deshun Irving, 29, of Marshall was charged with one count of 1st-degree murder.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney Brent Goudarzi discuses the results in a wrongful death lawsuit. (Source: KLTV Staff)
East Texas family awarded $730 million in wrongful death lawsuit
Pictured are Okemah (left) and Scott Neeper. (Source: Henderson County Jail website)
Affidavit: Eustace couple conspired to share woman’s nude photos with junior high boys
The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Ambulances travel along U.S. 69 near Tyler during the Monday morning procession,
Procession honors East Texas paramedic killed in Hunt County crash

Latest News

Tyler Christmas Tree
Tyler Christmas Tree
Flu Season Forecast
Flu Season Forecast
Political Update
Political Update
Brent Goudarzi, Goudarzi and Young
East Texas family awarded $730 million in wrongful death lawsuit
Flu cases could increase this season after calm 2019-2020 flu season
Flu cases could increase this season after calm 2020-2021 flu season