East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Volunteer Central: Places to serve in East Texas - Nov. 22-27

(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Here is this week’s list of great organizations that could use some helping hands to keep serving the community.

Volunteer Central —where volunteering through Directors of Volunteers in Agencies (DOVIA) makes the difference in the community.

PATH

PATH has volunteer opportunities available in our Emergency Services department, such as Receptionist, Caseworkers, Panty, and special summer drives. Minimum age is 15. PATH operates Monday-Thursday with two volunteer shifts of 8a-1p or 1p-6p. Contact Michael at 903--617-2823

North Tyler Developmental Academy

North Tyler Developmental Academy is looking for a retired librarian or someone with the skills and knowledge to help set up their library. We have received several donations of books that need to be organized and shelved. We also need shelves labeled with the appropriate categories. Materials are here to complete the job. This project may take several weeks to complete depending on the time a volunteer has to give to it. Please contact Mrs. Roxbury at director@northtylerday.org or 903-592-3671

Hospice of East Texas

Volunteers change lives! Great training, great people, and great experiences are ahead for volunteers at The Hospice of East Texas. Be a friendly face and a caring “new friend” who visits with patients at their homes while caregivers take a much-needed break; or visit a patient at a nursing home and brighten their day. Our volunteers tell us: “Being a hospice volunteer is the most rewarding work they’ve ever done”. Visit our website to learn more about this non-profit hospice – www.hospiceofeasttexas.org. For more information, please call Marleen Elkins at 903-266-3460.

Christus Trinity Mother Frances Health System

CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System offers a wide variety of volunteer opportunities and shifts in our many hospitals and clinics. Volunteers assist our patients, visitors, and staff in our Gift Shop, Information Desks, waiting rooms, and nursing units in Tyler, Jacksonville, and Winnsboro. Days and times are flexible. Information: Annette Garcia:annette.garcia@christushealth.org; https://www.christushealth.org/trinity/foundation/giving/volunteer/volunteer-application

Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County

Become a “Project Lifesaver” volunteer! Change the battery every two months in a life-saving transmitter bracelet for people who have dementia and have a tendency to wander and get lost. We work with local law enforcement to administer this program. A home visit provides encouragement for the caregiver and the person with dementia. Full training is provided and is very flexible! Call (903) 509-8323.

Heart to Heart Hospice

Be a blessing and volunteer! Our volunteers provide company and engage in activities such as reading, conversing, playing games, or just being there for comfort during the hardest part of someone’s life. Would you rather work in an office setting? We have administrative opportunities available such as filing, answering phones, mailing, and assisting with special projects. Become a part of our hospice team today! Contact Michelle Miller for more information: 903-593-6619

For other volunteering opportunities please go to “Get Connected East Texas” at: http://getconnected.uwtyler.org/. Or email: development@etcc.org

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Chris Mays
Sheriff: Wrong-way driver arrested after crashing into 18-wheeler on I-20 in Van Zandt County
Man says he was attacked by animal in Morris County while hunting
The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Regional semifinals set for remaining East Texas teams

Latest News

Donations from Arabella of Kilgore
Kilgore senior living center donates food to local non-profit
Thanksgiving food drive drop-off
Last day of food drop-off for Thanksgiving food drive at Maude Cobb
The Angelina County Sheriffs Office posted on their Facebook page that a 74-year-old man from...
74-year-old man and dog found dead in submerged vehicle at Angelina County boat ramp
Members of The Bridge church in Longview handed out free lunches Sunday. (Source: Bob Hallmark,...
Longview church gives out 200 free lunches to promote togetherness