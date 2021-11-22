Tyler encourages shoppers to buy local with Small Business Saturday event

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Visitor Center will be hosting special local pop-up shops in addition to locally handcrafted items sold in the store this Saturday.

Tyler Main Street will offer the chance to win a $200 downtown shopping spree. For every $5 spent downtown on Small Business Saturday, you can submit your receipt for an entry into the drawing. Receipts can be dropped off at the Visitors Center or emailed to mainstreet@tylertexas.com by Nov. 29.

Visit Tyler is not only encouraging people to shop downtown but also throughout Tyler. The 2020 Small Business Saturday Consumer Insights Survey reported that an estimated $19.8 billion was spent at independent retailers and restaurants on Small Business Saturday.

“A lot of people don’t realize when you shop local, that money goes right back into our economy,” Shari Lee, Visit Tyler President said. “By shopping local, you are helping small, unique Tyler businesses survive, which in turn, helps our economy thrive.”

Small Business Saturday happens Nov. 27, 10 a.m.through 3 p.m. at 110 N. College Ave. Ste. 105 in downtown Tyler.

You can find the shopping locations at VisitTyler.com.

