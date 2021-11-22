East Texas Now Business Break
Prominent poet Robert Bly, author of ‘Iron John’, dies at 94

FILE - Robert Bly speaks during an interview, Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2008, in Minneapolis. Bly, one of the most prominent American poets of the last half century and author of the best-selling men's movement classic "Iron John," has died. He was 94. His daughter, Mary Bly, said her father died Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at his home on Minneapolis after suffering from dementia for 14 years.(AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 1:27 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Poet Robert Bly, who authored the men’s movement classic “Iron John,” has died.

Bly spent most of his life in his native Minnesota and was an active poet for more than 50 years. “Iron John,” his meditation on modern masculinity, was released in 1990, and spent more than two years on the New York Times Bestseller List.

He won the National Book Award in 1968 for a book of Vietnam War protest poems.

Bly also translated international poets to bring them to U.S. readers.

He was 94 and had suffered from dementia. His daughter, Mary Bly, says he died at home in Minneapolis on Sunday, surrounded by family.

