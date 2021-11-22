East Texas Now Business Break
Procession honors East Texas paramedic killed in Hunt County crash

Air ambulance flew overhead as procession traveled to Stewart Funeral Home Tyler
By Blake Holland and KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Dozens of ambulances, law enforcement vehicles, firetrucks, and even an air ambulance traveled from Forney to Tyler on Monday morning for a procession honoring UT Health East Texas paramedic David Eads.

Ambulances travel along U.S. 69 near Tyler during the Monday morning procession,
Ambulances travel along U.S. 69 near Tyler during the Monday morning procession,(Blake Holland/KLTV)

Eads was killed in a vehicle accident on Wednesday, Nov. 17 in Hunt County. According to DPS, Eads was driving an ambulance on U.S. Highway 69 when the southbound UT Health East Texas ambulance hit an 18-wheeler that was backing out of a private drive across two lanes of U.S. 69. The ambulance was unable to stop in time and hit the rock hauler’s trailer.

Eads was pronounced dead at the scene, while UT Health East Texas paramedic James Malone was injured in the crash.

According to a hospital statement, Eads joined UT Health East Texas EMS in December 2020 and served the Tyler-Smith County area as a lead paramedic.

“David was the kind of medic who had the perfect balance of competency and compassion,” said Dr. Yagnesh Desai, medical director for UT Health East Texas EMS. “He was a medic who cared for the whole person, not just the immediate medical need.”

On Monday morning, Eads’ body was escorted from the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex to Stewart Family Funeral Home in Tyler. The procession traveled along Highway 80, I-20, U.S. 69, Loop 323, and Old Jacksonville Highway.

First responders travel on U.S. 69 near Tyler for Monday's procession.
First responders travel on U.S. 69 near Tyler for Monday's procession.(Blake Holland/KLTV)

Among the first responders who took part in the procession, Hunt County EMS paramedics Mitch Kanter and Rachel Chadwick.

“We were actually the crew that ran the call Wednesday night,” Mitch Kanter said. “So we’re just trying to do everything we can, because we are one family.”

Funeral services for Eads are set for Nov. 29 at 10 a.m. Another services will take place in Canyon, Texas on Dec. 1.

See more coverage of this story tonight on KLTV 7 News.

