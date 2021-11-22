East Texas Now Business Break
NET Health now offering COVID boosters for anyone over 18

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
From the Northeast Texas Public Health District

TYLER, Texas (News Release) - COVID vaccines being provided at the Majesty Event Center, located at 900 West Bow Street, will be open this Monday and Tuesday, November 22nd and 23rd from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

In observance of the Thanksgiving Holiday, the Majesty Event Center will be closed this Wednesday, November 24th, Thursday, November 25th, and Friday, November 26th.

On Monday, November 29th, the Majesty Event Center will resume its usual operating hours for the COVID vaccine clinics from Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

On Friday, November 19th, 2021, CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky, M.D., M.P.H., endorsed the expanded recommendations for booster shots to include all adults ages 18 years and older who received a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least six months after their second dose.

For individuals who received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, booster shots continue to be recommended for those who are 18 and older, and who received their initial J & J dose at least two months ago.  Regardless of which vaccine was administered first, the CDC and DSHS state that any authorized vaccine can be used for the booster dose (i.e., mix-and-match).

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) stated that streamlining booster dose availability for persons 18 years of age and older eliminates confusion as to who may receive a booster dose.  The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) unanimously recommended these boosters, citing high immunogenicity and few serious side effects as strong reasons to recommend the shots for millions of Americans.

“Booster shots have demonstrated the ability to safely increase people’s protection against infection and severe outcomes and are an important public health tool to strengthen our defenses against the virus as we enter the winter holidays,” states Dr. Walensky. “All adults over 18 should now have equitable access to a COVID-19 booster dose.”

If anyone has questions about their risks from COVID-19 and whether a booster dose would is beneficial, it is advised that you consult your primary healthcare provider.

NET Health echoes CDC statements that continue to encourage anyone who has yet to become vaccinated to start their COVID vaccine series as soon as possible to protect themselves, their loved ones, and their communities.

For anyone who has yet to receive their first COVID vaccine, anyone over the age of 18 years and older can receive the Pfizer vaccine, the Moderna vaccine, or the J & J vaccine.

Anyone between the ages of 5 - 17 can only receive the 2-Dose Pfizer vaccine.

Parents and guardians of children who are now eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine should consult a healthcare provider if they have questions about the benefits and risks of their child(ren) receiving the COVID vaccine.”

“Vaccination remains the best strategy to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” says George Roberts, NET Health CEO. “All COVID-19 vaccines may be co-administered with other vaccines, including the seasonal influenza vaccine, during the same visit.”

There is no cost to receive any COVID-19 vaccine.

Anyone who has health insurance such as Medicaid or employee-covered health insurance is asked to bring their insurance card with them when they receive their vaccines.

For more details about our COVID vaccine clinics, visit NETHealthCOVID19.org.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

