Monday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Here is the latest forecast from your First Alert Weather Team.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 4:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Sunny skies today with afternoon highs cooler than yesterday. We’ll see temps in the mid 60s this afternoon, around normal for this time of year. If you were curious, official rainfall totals from yesterday were all less than .10″ from our three climate sites in ETX. The cold front that drove those showers is the reason we’ll be cooler today. Tonight, you can expect clear skies with overnight lows dropping down into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Highs for your Tuesday will be in the upper 60s with mostly sunny skies. We keep rain out of the forecast until Wednesday evening, and we’ll see rain on Thanksgiving Day. As of right now, severe weather is not in the forecast, just showers. Overall, shouldn’t be a bad holiday forecast assuming your plans are indoors. Rain ends on Thursday, and we stay dry Friday into the weekend.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

