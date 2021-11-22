East Texas Now Business Break
Last day of food drop-off for Thanksgiving food drive at Maude Cobb

By Arthur Clayborn and Christian Terry
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - It started 37 years ago as a way to help needy families for Thanksgiving and 37 years later it is still able to help those in need.

Monday was the last day for food drop-off at Maude Cobb in Longview for their Thanksgiving food drive. Donations were accepted curbside as people were able to pull up and volunteers unloaded their vehicles with food donations that will be used for Thanksgiving. They have been collecting food now for weeks and accepted applications from people who are in need. Their goal is to make sure that the recipients have plenty to eat this week.

“They are coming and dropping off. They are coming to volunteer to help. Get the boxes ready, so we got a great group of people here from the community. I think the thing that surprises us the most is how many young people we have here. The organizations and the schools that come together and as a group come out here. It is part of their volunteer work that they love to do every year,” said Chairman of the Thanksgiving Food Drive, Charlotte Davis.

Volunteers were putting the food boxes together this afternoon so they will be available for pick up Tuesday. This year, they plan to supply over 800 families with not just food for Thanksgiving day, but enough food to last them for the remainder of the week. Pickup will be drive-thru style and those who received their cards in the mail designate what time they are scheduled to be there.

