Kilgore senior living center donates food to local non-profit

By Arthur Clayborn and Christian Terry
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - A senior living center in Kilgore did their part to help give back to the community.

Arabella of Kilgore donated 111 pounds of food to Helping Hands of Kilgore.

They passed out flyers to residents, family members and businesses who took part in the food drive, which started at the beginning of the month. The residents were excited to be able to take part in the food drive.

“We always want the families to know that we are willing to give back to the community and involve our residents as much as possible. as much community outreach as we can do with our community and our residents that we are going to try to do that,” said Executive Director of Arabella of Kilgore Jamie Quebedeaux.

“We normally serve between 300 and 350 people families a month. This past month we had 89 new families so that is really a high number. That shows that there is a need in our community,” said Ursula Plaisance, Director of Helping Hands of Kilgore.

Helping Hands of Kilgore added that citizens, businesses, and churches have been such a huge help in rallying together to help donate food and money.

