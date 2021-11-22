East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Disney World halts COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees following change in Florida law

FILE - Walt Disney World has halted its vaccine mandate for employees after the Florida...
FILE - Walt Disney World has halted its vaccine mandate for employees after the Florida legislature restricted requirements.(Source: Disney via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 9:45 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Disney has dropped its COVID-19 vaccine requirement for employees at Walt Disney World in Florida following a change in state law.

Following a special session by the state legislature, Florida companies are now prohibited from mandating that all employees get vaccinated.

Instead, workers are allowed to be exempt for reasons like anticipated future pregnancy or recovery from prior COVID-19 infection.

Employees can also opt for regular coronavirus testing or the use of personal protective equipment, which must be paid by the employer.

The new Florida law calls for fines of as much as $50,000 per violation for large employers.

A Disney spokesperson told the Washington Post that more than 90% of its “active” Florida employees had already been fully vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Chris Mays
Sheriff: Wrong-way driver arrested after crashing into 18-wheeler on I-20 in Van Zandt County
Man says he was attacked by animal in Morris County while hunting
Regional semifinals set for remaining East Texas teams
Andrews ISD bus involved in fiery crash in Big Spring
Band director among 3 dead after school band’s bus crashes in Texas
Justine Gross, a Penn State sophomore from New Jersey, was found dead at a recycling center...
Student dies after falling 11 stories down trash chute

Latest News

Defendant Greg McMichael listens to an attorney during his trial at the Glynn County Courthouse...
Prosecutor in Ahmaud Arbery case: Arbery was under attack
FILE - This Wednesday, May 27, 2020 file photo shows New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo during a news...
Probe finds ‘overwhelming evidence’ of misconduct by Cuomo
The Angelina County Sheriffs Office posted on their Facebook page that a 74-year-old man from...
74-year-old man and dog found dead in submerged vehicle at Angelina County boat ramp
A police officer uses a flashlight while looking for evidence in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after...
SUV driver in Wis. parade crash may have been fleeing a crime