East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Blue Bell releases eggnog ice cream ahead of holidays

Blue Bell released a new holiday flavor, Eggnog, on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021.
Blue Bell released a new holiday flavor, Eggnog, on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021.(Blue Bell)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 9:39 AM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRENHAM, Texas (KSLA) - Blue Bell is releasing a festive new flavor of ice cream just in time for the holidays.

The company’s Eggnog ice cream is a “delicious French ice cream” with flecks of nutmeg and whipped topping swirl. It will begin arriving in stores Monday, Nov. 22, according to a news release from Blue Bell.

“Many people compare eggnog to ice cream because of its creamy texture. Our ice cream captures the flavor of eggnog perfectly. Your first spoonful is sweet, then you immediately taste a hint of nutmeg. Eggnog is a very popular drink during the Christmas season, but we think our new ice cream could very well take its place,” said Jimmy Lawhorn, vice president of sales and marketing for Blue Bell.

The Eggnog flavor is only available for a limited time.

Blue Bell has a couple of other holiday flavors returning too. Shoppers should be seeing Christmas Cookies (the flavor combines chocolate chip, snickerdoodle, and sugar cookies in a sugar cookie ice cream with red sprinkles and a green icing swirl) and Peppermint (a cool, refreshing peppermint flavor sprinkled with peppermint candy pieces) in stores now.

“We hope Blue Bell will be a part of your gatherings this holiday season. We have a great selection of flavors that should please anyone’s ice cream craving,” said Lawhorn.

For more information about Blue Bell’s flavors, click here.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Chris Mays
Sheriff: Wrong-way driver arrested after crashing into 18-wheeler on I-20 in Van Zandt County
Man says he was attacked by animal in Morris County while hunting
The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Pictured are Okemah (left) and Scott Neeper. (Source: Henderson County Jail website)
Affidavit: Eustace couple conspired to share woman’s nude photos with junior high boys

Latest News

Gohmert officially announces plan to run for Texas attorney general
Gohmert officially announces plan to run for Texas attorney general
Thanksgiving food drive drop-off
Last day of food drop-off for Thanksgiving food drive at Maude Cobb
Donations from Arabella of Kilgore
Kilgore senior living center donates food to local non-profit
Attorney Brent Goudarzi discuses the results in a wrongful death lawsuit. (Source: KLTV Staff)
East Texas family awarded $730 million in wrongful death lawsuit