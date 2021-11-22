Aggies prepared for tough road test at LSU

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M picked up their 8th win of the season on Saturday with a 52-3 rout over Prairie View A&M. It was the last home game of the year, so now the Aggies hit the road to finish out the regular season in Baton Rouge to take on a 5-6 LSU squad that’s still fighting for bowl eligibility.

This Saturday’s game could be an emotional one for LSU. It will be head coach Ed Orgeron’s final game with the Tigers before he parts ways with the University. It will also be a night game in an always hostile Death Valley. The Aggies know the competition will ramp up this week going back to SEC play. Despite the Tigers’ record, they’ve gone down to the wire with ranked opponents Alabama and Arkansas this season. The Aggies said they just need to focus on playing up to their own standard.

”We have a certain standard that we play by and we know this is another SEC game which means it’s a tough game,” said defensive back Jaylon Jones. “It doesn’t matter who we play, the opponent is faceless. We’re going to go out there and do what we’re supposed to,” Jones added.

“When you play in the SEC you have to give that team your best because if you’re off one day, that could be it,” defensive back Antonio Johnson explained. “We know they’re going to be hyped up, so we’ve just got to come in this week and practice hard, focus on the little details, and make sure we prepare right. Once we do our preparation the right way, Saturday’s going to be the easy part,” Johnson added.

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher chimed in on playing against a hyped-up LSU team. ”Our opponent is not what we’ve got to base this off of. It’s based on ourselves,” Fisher said. “Again, our standards. Our opponents are faceless no matter who we play. Prairie View, we play LSU, we play Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, whoever you play it doesn’t matter. It matters what we think and how we do things and to play to our standard and you’re going to have to, in this league, you have to be up, you have to be ready. Not only do you have to match intensity, you have to match execution. You have to match in physicality. You have to match in toughness. All those things. And that’s our standard we have to worry about. LSU is going to take care of LSU. Texas A&M needs to take care of Texas A&M,” Fisher added.

The Aggies and Tigers will kick off at 6:00 p.m. Saturday and it will be broadcast on ESPN.

