Affidavit: Eustace couple conspired to share woman’s nude photos with junior high boys

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Deputies with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a married couple Monday in connection to allegations that the woman downloaded nude photos of another woman from her Only Fans website and made them available to about 30 Eustace Junior High boys.

Okemah Ruth Neeper, 40, and Scott Lee Neeper, 43, both of Eustace, are still being held in the Henderson County Jail. They were both charged with publishing or threatening to publish intimate visual material. Okemah Neeper was also charged with selling, distributing, or displaying harmful material to minors.

No bond amounts have been set for the Neepers’ charges yet.

According to the arrest affidavit, on Sept. 9, 2021, a woman told an HCSO deputy that she has an Only Fans account where she can upload nude photos and videos of herself for monetary compensation.

The HCSO investigator who obtained the warrant said in the affidavit that he knows from previous cybercrime investigations that subscribers to Only Fans must be at least 18 years old.

The victim told the deputy that someone subscribed to her website, took screenshots of her nude images, created a Snapchat account, and posted the nude photographs to that account, the affidavit stated. In addition, the person who created the Snapchat account allegedly “friended” about 30 Eustace Junior high boys, so they could see the nude images.

Investigating further, the HCSO investigator who was assigned to the case sent a subpoena to Only Fans to find the identity of the person who created the account and found it was created with Scott Neeper’s e-mail address, the affidavit stated. His credit card was used to pay for the subscription.

The HCSO also tracked down the types of devices that were used to log into the Only Fans website and got the Neepers’ home address from CenturyLink.

On Oct. 13, the HCSO investigator spoke to two boys, ages 15 and 16, at Eustace High School. The boys admitted to seeing nude images of the victim on Snapchat, the affidavit stated.

The HCSO investigator went to the Neepers’ home in the 500 block of U.S. Highway 175 in Eustace on Oct. 15. Scott Neeper was arrested on an assault warrant, and a search warrant was executed on the residence.

During the search, Scott Neeper’s cell phone and Mastercard credit card were seized. According to the affidavit, the Mastercard was used to subscribe to the victim’s Only Fans page.

Later, the HCSO investigator got a warrant to search Scott Neeper’s phone and turned the device over to an investigator with the Henderson County District Attorney’s Office.

