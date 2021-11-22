Affidavit: Athens man struck other vehicles with pickup while fleeing accident scene

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Deputies with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Athens man Sunday in connection with allegations that he struck two pickups with his vehicle while driving on State Highway 198.

Ronny Lee Andrews, 48, is still being held in the Henderson County Jail on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge. His bond amount has been set at $25,000.

According to the arrest affidavit, an HCSO deputy was dispatched out to the area near the intersection of SH 198 and Cherokee Shores Drive Sunday to check out a report of a reckless driver. The 911 caller told the dispatcher her vehicle was struck by a black Dodge Ram pickup that was fleeing the scene of an accident.

Andrews was the driver of the black Dodge Ram pickup, the affidavit stated.

Andrews allegedly told law enforcement that he was being followed by multiple vehicles over a road rage incident. He claimed the other vehicles were hitting his truck, and he was trying to get away, the affidavit stated.

Multiple witnesses told authorities that Andrews was fleeing the scene of an earlier accident when he struck the 911 caller’s vehicle. The witnesses also said Andrews struck a black Chevrolet 2500 pickup and a white Chevrolet pickup.

Andrews was arrested for aggravated assault because he used a vehicle in the commission of his crime, the affidavit stated.

