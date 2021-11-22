East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Affidavit: Athens man struck other vehicles with pickup while fleeing accident scene

Ronny Andrews (Source: Henderson County Jail website)
Ronny Andrews (Source: Henderson County Jail website)(Henderson County Jail website)
By Gary Bass
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Deputies with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Athens man Sunday in connection with allegations that he struck two pickups with his vehicle while driving on State Highway 198.

Ronny Lee Andrews, 48, is still being held in the Henderson County Jail on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge. His bond amount has been set at $25,000.

According to the arrest affidavit, an HCSO deputy was dispatched out to the area near the intersection of SH 198 and Cherokee Shores Drive Sunday to check out a report of a reckless driver. The 911 caller told the dispatcher her vehicle was struck by a black Dodge Ram pickup that was fleeing the scene of an accident.

Andrews was the driver of the black Dodge Ram pickup, the affidavit stated.

Andrews allegedly told law enforcement that he was being followed by multiple vehicles over a road rage incident. He claimed the other vehicles were hitting his truck, and he was trying to get away, the affidavit stated.

Multiple witnesses told authorities that Andrews was fleeing the scene of an earlier accident when he struck the 911 caller’s vehicle. The witnesses also said Andrews struck a black Chevrolet 2500 pickup and a white Chevrolet pickup.

Andrews was arrested for aggravated assault because he used a vehicle in the commission of his crime, the affidavit stated.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Chris Mays
Sheriff: Wrong-way driver arrested after crashing into 18-wheeler on I-20 in Van Zandt County
Man says he was attacked by animal in Morris County while hunting
The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Regional semifinals set for remaining East Texas teams

Latest News

Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 1,293 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Donations from Arabella of Kilgore
Kilgore senior living center donates food to local non-profit
Thanksgiving food drive drop-off
Last day of food drop-off for Thanksgiving food drive at Maude Cobb
These feature apples, cranberries, and sausage...the flavor is amazing!
Sausage-stuffing muffins with dried cranberries by Mama Steph