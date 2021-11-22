74-year-old man and dog found dead in submerged vehicle at Angelina County boat ramp

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Angelina County Sheriffs Office says a 74-year-old man from Lufkin and his dog were found deceased in a submerged vehicle.

According to the sheriff’s office, on Sunday, Nov. 21, the sheriff’s office was called to the Marion Ferry boat ramp off of FM 1669 North about a vehicle submerged in the water.

Upon arrival, deputies made contact with witnesses that advised them that they were searching for a hunting area and observed what appeared to be a vehicle completely submerged approximately 100 ft. from the boat ramp, officials said.

Authorities say when the vehicle was removed from the water, deputies discovered a deceased person and dog in the vehicle.

Thomas Neil Jacobs, 74 of Lufkin was the occupant of the vehicle. No foul play is suspected at this time, although the case is still under investigation pending an autopsy.

