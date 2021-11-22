East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

74-year-old man and dog found dead in submerged vehicle at Angelina County boat ramp

The Angelina County Sheriffs Office posted on their Facebook page that a 74-year-old man from...
The Angelina County Sheriffs Office posted on their Facebook page that a 74-year-old man from Lufkin and his dog was found deceased in a submerged vehicle in Angelina County.(VNL)
By Nahum Lopez
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 9:52 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Angelina County Sheriffs Office says a 74-year-old man from Lufkin and his dog were found deceased in a submerged vehicle.

According to the sheriff’s office, on Sunday, Nov. 21, the sheriff’s office was called to the Marion Ferry boat ramp off of FM 1669 North about a vehicle submerged in the water.

Upon arrival, deputies made contact with witnesses that advised them that they were searching for a hunting area and observed what appeared to be a vehicle completely submerged approximately 100 ft. from the boat ramp, officials said.

Authorities say when the vehicle was removed from the water, deputies discovered a deceased person and dog in the vehicle.

Thomas Neil Jacobs, 74 of Lufkin was the occupant of the vehicle. No foul play is suspected at this time, although the case is still under investigation pending an autopsy.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Chris Mays
Sheriff: Wrong-way driver arrested after crashing into 18-wheeler on I-20 in Van Zandt County
Man says he was attacked by animal in Morris County while hunting
Regional semifinals set for remaining East Texas teams
Andrews ISD bus involved in fiery crash in Big Spring
Band director among 3 dead after school band’s bus crashes in Texas
Justine Gross, a Penn State sophomore from New Jersey, was found dead at a recycling center...
Student dies after falling 11 stories down trash chute

Latest News

Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Monday’s Weather: Sunny and cool today! No rain in our forecast until Wednesday
The most severe scenario considered by ERCOT for this winter — very high demand for power,...
Texas grid vulnerable to blackouts during severe winter weather, even with new preparations, ERCOT estimates show
The plan also provides resources that are available during the winter months, like sheltering...
City of Tyler, Smith County Cold Weather Response Plan now available for viewing
Members of The Bridge church in Longview handed out free lunches Sunday. (Source: Bob Hallmark,...
Longview church gives out 200 free lunches to promote togetherness