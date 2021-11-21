East Texas Now Business Break
WEBXTRA: Longview church’s act of kindness

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - In a time when the country is divided on topics like politics, vaccine mandates, and social issues, an East Texas church tried to promote togetherness with a simple gesture of goodwill Sunday by offering free meals.

Members of The Bridge church in Longview decided to promote togetherness and goodwill by offering free lunches to anyone who wanted it.

Pastor Rufus Thorn talked to KLTV’s Bob Hallmark about why they are doing it.

