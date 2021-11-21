Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! It sure was a breezy, warm, and cloudy day today thanks to some stubborn southerly winds pooling a good amount of Gulf moisture over East Texas. Thankfully a cold front has been making steady progress through the area and will bring some cooler conditions to East Texas by tomorrow morning! In the meantime, showers and a few isolated thundershowers will be possible along and ahead of the front, with the last of the rain exiting the area just before midnight tonight. We’ll cool down into the middle 40s by tomorrow morning before temperatures jump into the comfortable middle 60s by tomorrow afternoon. More sunshine and middle to upper 60s should be expected on Tuesday before we are right back up into the lower 70 degrees by next Wednesday as stout southerly winds blow right back into East Texas. Most of Wednesday is looking dry for now, but that changes quite drastically Wednesday night and throughout the first half of Thanksgiving. A potent upper-level system and cold front look to bring widespread showers and isolated thundershowers to East Texas starting late on Wednesday and could last throughout a good chunk of Thanksgiving Day. This is of course a very busy time of the year on the roadways in East Texas so we please ask everyone to remain weather alert and continue to monitor for more updates to this tricky holiday forecast. For now, it does seem like Black Friday is trending pretty dry, and this is expected to continue throughout the remainder of the holiday weekend which is good news. Things certainly can change between now and then, so let’s not jynx it by worrying too much. We will be keeping a close eye on the forecast and will let you know if anything changes.

