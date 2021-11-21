East Texas Now Business Break
Sheriff: Wrong-way driver arrested after crashing into 18-wheeler on I-20 in Van Zandt County

Source: Chris Mays
By Victoria Lara and Gary Bass
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper arrested a man who fled on foot after he drove the wrong way on Interstate 20 and crashed his car into an 18-wheeler early Sunday morning, according to Van Zandt County Sheriff Steve Hendrix.

Hendrix said the wreck occurred just before 4 a.m. Sunday. He said the driver of a passenger car went the wrong way on I-20 and headed east in the westbound lanes.

The passenger car, which was driven by Christian Gomez, crashed into an 18-wheeler between FM 1255 and FM 17. The car then caught on fire, Hendrix said.

At that point, Gomez allegedly fled on foot on Van Zandt County Road 1215. A DPS trooper captured him a short time later, Hendrix said.

Gomez was taken to an area hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.

Hendrix said it appears as though alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The responding agencies included the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office, the Canton Police Department, DPS, the Canton Fire Department, and South Van Zandt Fire Department.

