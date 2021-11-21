East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! It certainly was a beautiful day today with mostly sunny skies and warm but pleasant highs in the lower 70s. We will trend a bit warm tomorrow as well before another cool down arrives just in time for the next work week! Our next cold front moves into East Texas on Sunday and will help bring some scattered showers to the area throughout the day before skies quickly dry out behind the front just before midnight on Monday morning. We’ll cool back into the middle 60s on Monday and Tuesday, but will be right back up into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees by next Wednesday. Most of Wednesday is looking dry for now, but that changes quite drastically Wednesday night and on Thanksgiving. A potent upper-level system and cold front look to bring widespread showers and isolated thundershowers to East Texas starting late on Wednesday and could last throughout most, if not all, of Thanksgiving Day. This is of course a very busy time of the year on the roadways in East Texas so we please ask everyone to remain weather alert and continue to monitor for more updates to this tricky holiday forecast. For now, it does seem like Black Friday is trending pretty dry, and this could continue well into the holiday weekend which is good news. Things certainly can change between now and then, so let’s not jynx it by worrying too much. We will be keeping a close eye on the forecast and will let you know if anything changes.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An aerial view of the Eastman Chemical plant in south Longview.
Longview has ‘hot spot’ for cancer-causing air, according to ProPublica report
Jared Hudson
Harrison County missing man’s body found following fatal crash
Dallas Eric Alexander, 18
‘Inappropriate video’ reported by student leads to arrest in Henderson
Andrews ISD bus involved in fiery crash in Big Spring
Band director among 3 dead after Andrews band bus crash in Big Spring
David Eads, a UT Health EMS paramedic, died in a two-vehicle wreck in Hun County Wednesday....
‘He had a huge heart’: Family remembers UT Health East Texas paramedic killed in crash

Latest News

Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Weather Trivia 11-20-21
Saturday Weather Trivia
Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 11-20-21
Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 11-20-21
Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips