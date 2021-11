Regional semifinals set for remaining East Texas teams

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Just 16 East Texas football teams are left in the UIL playoffs with the regional semifinals kicking off Thanksgiving Night in Longview.

UIL Football Regional Semifinals

Thursday Nov. 25

3A DII

West Rusk vs Daingerfield @ Longview’s Lobo Stadium, 6 p.m.

Friday Nov. 26

5A DI

Denton Ryan vs Longview @ Mesquite’s Memorial Stadium, 3.pm.

4A DI

Van vs Gilmer @ Tyler’s Rose Stadium, 2 p.m.

4A DII

China Spring vs Carthage @ Prosper’s Children’s Health Stadium, 5 p.m.

Kilgore vs Chapel Hill @ Tyler’s Rose Stadium, 8 p.m.

3A DI

Mount Vernon vs Gladewater @ Sulphur Spring’s Primm Stadium, 7 p.m.

West vs Malakoff @ Mesquite’s Hanby Stadium, 2 p.m.

Diboll vs Little River-Academy @ College Station’s Cougar Field

3A DII

Waskom vs Newton @ Nacogdoches’ Dragon Stadium, 7 p.m.

2A DI

Timpson vs Beckville , TBD

