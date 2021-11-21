East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Opioid awareness workshop in Henderson County focuses on epidemic East Texans are facing

Henderson Co SOC HOPE Project hosts programs to address the needs of Henderson County.
Henderson Co SOC HOPE Project hosts programs to address the needs of Henderson County.(KLTV)
By Erin Wides
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - From April 2020 to April 2021 a record number of deaths from drug overdoses was recorded in the U.S. More than 100 thousand people in the US died of a drug overdose in the first year of the pandemic according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Harrison Ndetan is a professor of epidemiology & biostatistics at The University of Texas at Tyler. He is also a part of the Henderson County Substance and Opioid Control Coalition.

“Look at Henderson County, which is also predominantly rural. So within these rural communities, you see one in every seven high school student is using prescribed medication without even talking to a doctor,” Ndetan said.

Earlier this year, the Health Resources and Services Administration awarded a $1 million grant to the organization. Today was their first community event to help increase access to prevention, treatment, and recovery services for residents in Henderson County.

“Within the counties in Texas, over 240 counties, Henderson County ranks among the top 6 percent of opioid and substance abuse problems,” Ndetan said. “This situation is even more deplorable when you start thinking about access to services. There is gross inadequacy of prevention, treatment, and recovery services for people suffering from opioid use disorder.”

There were speakers, organizations, and an opportunity for conversation.

Lauren Hughes is a psychiatric nurse practitioner who spoke at today’s event. She said she wants to raise awareness about what’s going on in their community.

“It’s not just prescribing medication, and it’s not just going to counseling for anxiety or something, it’s really looking at people as a whole, what’s going on in the community as a whole,” Hughes said.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An aerial view of the Eastman Chemical plant in south Longview.
Longview has ‘hot spot’ for cancer-causing air, according to ProPublica report
Jared Hudson
Harrison County missing man’s body found following fatal crash
Dallas Eric Alexander, 18
‘Inappropriate video’ reported by student leads to arrest in Henderson
Andrews ISD bus involved in fiery crash in Big Spring
Band director among 3 dead after Andrews band bus crash in Big Spring
David Eads, a UT Health EMS paramedic, died in a two-vehicle wreck in Hun County Wednesday....
‘He had a huge heart’: Family remembers UT Health East Texas paramedic killed in crash

Latest News

Source: Gray News Media
Police: Gas leak in North Tyler has been repaired; residents allowed to return to homes
Museum of East Texas downsizes to smaller number of trees due to COVID-19
Festival of Trees exhibit returns to the Museum of East Texas for the 26th year
A Gregg County game warden reminded hunters that it is illegal to cross a fence even if they...
WEBXTRA: Gregg County warns hunters against trespassing
WEBXTRA: hunting season trespass warning