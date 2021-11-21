East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Lufkin First United Methodist Church prepares 600 Thanksgiving meals

600 Thanksgiving meals prepared for Meals on Wheels
600 Thanksgiving meals prepared for Meals on Wheels(all use)
By Brianna Linn
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - For so many Americans, Thanksgiving means meal prepping and spending time with family and friends. However, some individuals dread the holiday season because they spend the day in isolation.

Volunteers from the First United Methodist Church in Lufkin worked together today to cook, prep, and box about 600 meals for Thanksgiving on Sunday. Pastor Jerome Brimmage said the plates will go to people that have registered with Meals on Wheels - a serving organization for seniors and adults with disabilities in need of nutritional support.

“We hope that receiving a meal that is home cooked and that is fresh and warm is a reminder that they are loved and that they are not alone. They are not forgotten, and we hope this nourishes not only their bodies but their spirits. I hope this uplifts them during this holiday season,” Brimmage said.

Brimmage said it is a community-wide effort and that his church has been doing this for the past 30 years.

“The holidays, especially around Thanksgiving, remind us that we need to give thanks to God and be grateful to all that God has provided for us and that we are not only blessed, but we get to bless others,” Brimmage said.

Chief cook John Brink has been making the meals for the last 15 years and said he loves to cook and serve, especially during the holiday season.

“I want people to know that it was cooked with love, and they’re something special. And they’re needed and loved in this world,” Brink said.

Brink said he has seen the joy a home-cooked meal can bring to a person.

“You know the old saying, ‘You see a fish flopping on the beach, and there are thousands of them. And you grab that one and throw it back, and they’re like there are so many it’s not going to help. Well, it helped that one.’ So we can’t touch everybody, unfortunately, but the ones we can, touch hopefully, it makes a difference in their lives,” Brink said.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrews ISD bus involved in fiery crash in Big Spring
Band director among 3 dead after school band’s bus crashes in Texas
Man says he was attacked by animal in Morris County while hunting
Dallas Eric Alexander, 18
‘Inappropriate video’ reported by student leads to arrest in Henderson
Source: Chris Mays
Sheriff: Wrong-way driver arrested after crashing into 18-wheeler on I-20 in Van Zandt County
Source: Gray News Media
Texas Rangers investigating after Anderson County Sheriff’s Office deputies shoot armed man

Latest News

The plan also provides resources that are available during the winter months, like sheltering...
City of Tyler, Smith County Cold Weather Response Plan now available for viewing
Members of The Bridge church in Longview handed out free lunches Sunday. (Source: Bob Hallmark,...
WEBXTRA: Longview church’s act of kindness
WEBXTRA: Longview church's act of kindness
SFA Jeremiah Walker
SFA football earns spot in FCS playoffs, draws UIW in first round