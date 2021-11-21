Longview church gives out 200 free lunches to promote togetherness

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - In a time when the country is divided on topics like politics, vaccine mandates, and social issues, an East Texas church tries to promote togetherness with a simple gesture of goodwill - offering a free meal.

On East Tyler Street in Longview, a simple sign told the story. Free food.

“What we’re doing today is giving a gesture of love, giving back to the community with free food. If there’s ever a time to do it, Thanksgiving is the season,” said organizer pastor Rufus Thorn.

A boxed lunch was the offering of members of ‘The Bridge church to anyone who would accept it.

“I was so honored and impressed by The Bridge to try to put this event together for the community, I wanted to jump in,” said Monique Williams.

“We had sponsors to donate food for this effort,” Thorn said.

It was not so much to help the homeless or the needy, but an act of kindness the group feels is really needed.

Car after car filed through the line, and the payoff was in the smiles they got in return.

“The only thing that can dissipate diversion, is love. And we’re all about love. The more love we have, the more we can eradicate the hate of mankind,” Thorn said.

Two hundred meals were gladly given out.

No politics or issues were involved, just sharing for the sake of sharing.

“We want to make sure we impact someone’s life,” Thorn said.

And sometimes, just a simple act of kindness can go a long way.

“I’m hoping everything we do is that powerful and that effective,” Williams said.

Not just a one-time thing, members of The Bridge church say they will hold this free food event every 5th Sunday.

