Baylor beats KSU, stays in the hunt for a Big 12 Title

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Bears are still in the hunt for a Conference Title.

It was a must-win game for a Baylor team that has dropped each of its last two road games.

The Bears had a fortunate turn of events to open the game. After the offense went three-and-out, Kansas State muffed the punt, and Baylor had the ball deep in KSU territory.

Tresten Ebner made it count by scoring the first points of the game on a six yard scamper.

The Bears doubled their lead in the second quarter when Gerry Bohanon connected with Drake Dabney on a two yard touchdown pass.

Kansas State scored to make it 14-7. Bohanon left the game with an apparent leg injury, and backup quarterback Blake Shapen led the Bears to a field goal to make it 17-7 at the half.

The Baylor defense held firm in the second half to beat the Wildcats 20-10.

Baylor has its season finale against Texas Tech in Waco next Saturday.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.