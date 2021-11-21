East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

About 80 thieves ransack department store near San Francisco

Police say three people were arrested while the majority got away after the large-scale theft.
Police say three people were arrested while the majority got away after the large-scale theft.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (AP) — Authorities and witnesses say about 80 people, some wearing ski masks and wielding crow bars, swarmed a department store in the San Francisco Bay Area, stealing merchandise before fleeing in dozens of cars.

Police say three people were arrested while the majority got away after the large-scale theft Saturday night at the Nordstrom in Walnut Creek.

The incident came a day after police said several high-end stores in San Francisco’s Union Square were broken into by a large group of people who smashed windows, stole merchandise, and then ran to waiting cars.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrews ISD bus involved in fiery crash in Big Spring
Band director among 3 dead after school band’s bus crashes in Texas
Man says he was attacked by animal in Morris County while hunting
Dallas Eric Alexander, 18
‘Inappropriate video’ reported by student leads to arrest in Henderson
Source: Gray News Media
Texas Rangers investigating after Anderson County Sheriff’s Office deputies shoot armed man
This screenshot of the bus video shows the vehicle catching air and narrowly missing the...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Students almost hit by vehicle seconds after getting off Carthage ISD bus

Latest News

SFA Jeremiah Walker
SFA football earns spot in FCS playoffs, draws UIW in first round
FILE - Peng Shuai of China wipes her face during the women's singles match against Samantha...
IOC says Peng Shuai has told Olympic officials she is safe
FILE - An Israeli police officer stands guard as a religious Jew in Army uniform visits the...
Hamas gunman kills 1, hurts 4 in Jerusalem before police shoot him dead
Source: Chris Mays
Sheriff: Wrong-way driver arrested after crashing into 18-wheeler on I-20 in Van Zandt County