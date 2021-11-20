WEBXTRA: Gregg County warns hunters against trespassing

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Two weeks into deer season, and already, there have been reports of trespassing violations to game wardens from property owners.

Whether by accident or intentional, game wardens say it is a potentially dangerous practice as it can put landowners and hunters at risk.

Bob Hallmark talked with Gregg County Game Warden Todd Long about common problems during hunting season Saturday.

