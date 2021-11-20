Texas Rangers investigating after Anderson County Sheriff’s Office deputies shoot armed man

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Texas Rangers are investigating after Anderson County Sheriff’s Office deputies shot a man who allegedly refused to drop a shotgun and pointed it at them on Friday.

According to a press release, the officer-involved shooting occurred on Anderson County Road 2133 at about 9:52 p.m. Friday.

ACSO deputies responded to a report of a disturbance at a home in the 1800 block of ACR 2133. While the deputies were on their way to the scene, the 911 caller told the dispatch that David Ismaili Gonzales Jr., the 34-year-old man who caused the disturbance was now armed with a gun, the press release stated.

When the ACSO deputies got to the scene, Gonzales, who was armed with a shotgun, allegedly confronted them in the residence’s front yard.

“The deputies attempted to de-escalate the situation for several minutes, to no avail,” the press release stated. “Gonzales ignored the deputies repeated instructions to drop the shotgun, instead pointing it at them, placing them in fear for their lives.”

The ACSO deputies then fired, hitting Gonzalez multiple times, the press release stated. At that point, the deputies called for an ambulance and started first aid. An ambulance arrived at the scene, and EMS personnel transported Gonzales to the Palestine Regional Medical Center.

Gonzales was later transferred to the University of Texas Health Science Center in Tyler for treatment.

According to the press release, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, Pct. 2 Constable Doug Lightfoot, and the Palestine Police Department.

“The Texas Rangers responded to the scene to conduct the investigation and will be the lead agency,”” the press release stated.

