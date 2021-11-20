The Small’s viral moment on and off the field

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One of the most high-pressure positions in football, the kicker. Miss the game-winning field goal- your name becomes a punchline. Make the game-winning field goal, become a school legend.

Through his faith and a little bit of practice, at just 28 yards out and with a chance to take down number one Alabama, Texas A&M kicker Seth Small did just that.

Small’s game-winning field goal gave the Aggies a much-needed 41-38 victory. It also made head coach Jimbo Fisher, on his birthday, the first former Nick Saban assistant coach to ever beat Nick Saban.

“Those are moments that we train for as kickers,” said Small. “You have to treat it as every kick is the same and that allows you to just go in and do your job.”

There was only one person who got just as much attention as Seth that night, his wife Rachel.

“I never doubted him, I knew in the back of my mind that he is about to make this,” exclaimed Rachel.

While most cameras were pointing to the field, one was on Seth’s family as they watched him hit the game-winning field goal - and that video went viral.

“I think I cry every single time I watch it. To see my family just have that intense emotion, along with everyone else in Kyle Field, it’s special,” said Small. “You saw her cry and she ran on the field to celebrate, she hops the boundary. She’s just incredible.”

At just 21-years-old, the Small’s tied the knot July 23, 2021. While being married at 21 may look different, Seth and Rachel believe their lives should look different. Seth says his relationship has granted him a unique support system not many his age can relate to.

“Behind every man is a very strong woman,” said Small. “She is my backbone and I think I am kicking so well this season because I am able to come home and just talk about what things are doing, how things are going.”

On and off the field, Rachel is Seth’s number one fan.

“Not only the football player he’s become, I mean he’s broken all of these records and I am so giddy about that and just so proud, but also, I am just so proud of the man that he is now,” said Rachel.

